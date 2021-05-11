Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Launches 3 More Drive-In COVID-19 Vaccination Centres for People Above 45 Years of Age :

Odisha: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) launched three more drive-in vaccination centres in the city for people above 45 years of age coming in for their second dose of #COVID19 vaccine. pic.twitter.com/qmHoL9IDSa — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2021

