COVID-19 Vaccination Update in India: Those Above 60 Years of Age and 45-Plus People With Comorbidities to Get Vaccine From March 1

From March 1, people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities will be vaccinated at 10,000 govt & over 20,000 private vaccination centres. The vaccine will be given free of cost at govt centres: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Rxhkkk8eSC — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2021

