COVAXIN Phase II/III Clinical Trails in Age Group of 2 to 18 Years to Begin in 10-12 Days:

COVAXIN has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), for Phase II/III clinical trials in the age group of 2 to 18 years. I have been told that trials will begin in the next 10-12 days: Dr. VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/T0ITsJsixA — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021

