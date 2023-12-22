Amid the rise of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka the state government has formed a sub-committee to tackle and monitor the coronavirus situation in the state and implement any necessary preventive measures as and when required. The members of the panel include Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, cabinet ministers Sharan Prakash Patil, HC Mahadevappa, and MC Sudhakar. According to several reports, the state has locked over 100 cases on Thursday with three death in last one week. The emergence of JN.1, a new variant of SARS-CoV-2, has sparked concern in the southern states of India with each state taking necessary measures to monitor the situation. COVID-19 Variant JN.1: ‘We Need To Be Cautious, Not Panic’, Says Former WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Watch Video).

Karnataka Forms Sub-Committee to Monitor Coronavirus Situation in State:

The Karnataka government constitutes a cabinet sub-committee to tackle covid situation in the state and monitor it. The committee includes Health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, cabinet ministers Sharan Prakash Patil, Dr HC Mahadevappa and Dr MC Sudhakar. — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2023

