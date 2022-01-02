The West Bengal government on Sunday announced new COVID-19 restrictions amid rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, including Omicron variant. All schools, colleges, universities, spas, salons, beauty parlours, zoos, and entertainment parks will remain closed in the state from tomorrow. Meanwhile, all government and private offices to operate at 50% capacity. Apart from these restrictions, direct flights from the United Kingdom have been stopped. West Bengal will operate flights from Delhi and Mumbai only twice a week, which will be on Monday and Tuesday w.e.f January 5.

