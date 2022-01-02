The West Bengal government on Sunday announced new COVID-19 restrictions amid rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, including Omicron variant. All schools, colleges, universities, spas, salons, beauty parlours, zoos, and entertainment parks will remain closed in the state from tomorrow. Meanwhile, all government and private offices to operate at 50% capacity. Apart from these restrictions, direct flights from the United Kingdom have been stopped. West Bengal will operate flights from Delhi and Mumbai only twice a week, which will be on Monday and Tuesday w.e.f January 5.

Tweets By ANI:

#COVID19 | All schools, colleges, universities, spas, salons, beauty parlours, zoos, and entertainment parks to be closed in the state from tomorrow: West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi pic.twitter.com/7EUObVh6Yy — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2022

All government and private offices to operate at 50% capacity, all administrative meetings to be conducted via virtual mode, West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi added pic.twitter.com/oXY8YOCguL — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2022

West Bengal imposes fresh curbs amid the Covid surge "West Bengal to operate flights from Delhi and Mumbai only twice a week which will be on Monday and Tuesday w.e.f Jan 5," West Bengal Chief Secretary said pic.twitter.com/sqYulEgQTj — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2022

COVID-19 Restrictions In West Bengal:

Due to the sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, the West Bengal govt has issued a list of restrictions that will remain in effect till Jan 15, 2022. For starters, schools, colleges and universities will close and work from home encouraged. pic.twitter.com/zsgo8NBazJ — Neha Banka 네하 방카 (@nehabnk) January 2, 2022

