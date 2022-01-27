Covishield and Covaxin have been cleared by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for sale in the market. Though, for now the two COVID-19 vaccines will not be available at shops but hospitals and clinics can purchase the vaccines

See Tweet:

#COVID19 | The vaccines will not be available in medical stores. The hospitals and clinics can purchase the vaccines. Vaccination data has to be submitted to DCGI every six months. Data to be updated on CoWIN app also. — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2022

