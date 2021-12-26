Mumbai on Sunday witnessed a rise in daily COVID-19 cases. The city reported 922 new COVID-19 cases. Two coronavirus patients also died in the past 24 hours in Mumbai. A total of 326 people recovered from the deadly virus in a day in the city. The active case rose to 4,295. In Mumbai, the overall recovery rate stands at 97 percent.

