The Central government will start the Covid vaccination for the 12-14 year age group this week, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday. The health minister said that the vaccination for 12-13 and for 13-14 age group will start from March 16, Wednesday.

See Tweet:

COVID19 vaccination of 12-14-year-olds and 'precaution dose' for all those above 60 years to begin from March 16, says Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya pic.twitter.com/LMS3CcKUrR — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2022

