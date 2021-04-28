The Serum Institute of India (SII) has reduced the price of its Covishield COVID-19 vaccine for states by 25%. With the latest update, the Covishield vaccine will now be provided to states for Rs 300 per dose as compared to Rs 400 per dose earlier. The news was announced by SII chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla on Twitter. Earlier, the SII had earlier priced Covishield at Rs 400 per dose for the state governments and Rs 600 for the private hospitals.

As a philanthropic gesture on behalf of @SerumInstIndia, I hereby reduce the price to the states from Rs.400 to Rs.300 per dose, effective immediately; this will save thousands of crores of state funds going forward. This will enable more vaccinations and save countless lives. — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) April 28, 2021

