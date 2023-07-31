New Delhi, July 31: A 24-year-old man, who used to check the list of MPs and MLAs online and give a call to their offices, posing as a senior general manager of a PSU bank, and falsely claiming that there are job vacancies while seeking contacts of people, was arrested, a Delhi Police official said on Monday. Delhi: Man Held for Duping Relatives, Friends of MPs, MLAs on Pretext of Providing Jobs.

