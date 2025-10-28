The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed in its evening hourly update that the landfall process of the Severe Cyclonic Storm Montha has commenced. The system is currently making landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada. According to the IMD, the landfall process is likely to continue for the next 3 to 4 hours. "The Severe Cyclonic Storm “#Montha” [Pronunciation: Mon-Tha] over westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 15 kmph during past six hours and lay centered at 1630 hrs IST of today, the 28th October 2025, over the same region, near latitude 15.8°N & longitude 82.4°E, about 50 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 130 km south of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 230 km south-southwest of Visakhapatn," IMD wrote on X. Cyclone Montha News Update: Severe Cyclonic Storm Set To Cross Andhra Pradesh Coast Between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam Near Kakinada, Says IMD; Predicts Heavy Rain.

Cyclone Montha Landfall Process Begins: IMD

Latest observations indicates that the #LandfallProcess has commenced. The #landfall process will #continue for next 3-4 hours. The Severe Cyclonic Storm “#Montha” [Pronunciation: Mon-Tha] over westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 15 kmph during… pic.twitter.com/AMVOGxGv9G — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 28, 2025

Cyclone Montha Windy Live Tracker

