The Cyclone Tauktae has now weakened into a cyclonic storm level & probably in another couple of hours it will become a cyclonic system which is a much lower category. According to details by Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, three people have lost their lives due to Cyclone Tauktae in Gujarat while around 40,000 trees have fallen and 16,500 huts affected in the state due to Tropical Cyclone Tauktae.

