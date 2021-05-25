In the wake of the threat posed by the approaching Cyclone Yaas, over 8 lakh people have been moved to safer places in West Bengal. As per details available, as many as 8,09,830 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas in 14 districts of West Bengal, the NDRF said.

