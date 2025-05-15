Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP at his "Shiksha Nyay Samvad" rally on May 15, in Bihar's Darbhanga. Speaking at his rally in Ambedkar Hostel, Gandhi said, "I asked PM Modi in the Parliament that you have to conduct a caste census. Due to pressure and fear of public, he announced caste census in India but the truth is that he is against caste census and the Constitution." He further added, "This government only cares about Adani and Ambani, not about you." He alleged that despite the announcement, the Centre has no real intent to implement the caste census. ‘I Wasn’t There During Many Mistakes of Congress, but Happy To Take Responsibility’: Rahul Gandhi on 1984 Riots.

PM Narendra Modi Announced Caste Census ‘Due to Fear of Public’, Says Rahul Gandhi

VIDEO | Darbhanga, Bihar: Congress MP and LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) says, "I asked PM Modi in the Parliament that you have to conduct a caste census. Due to pressure and fear of public, he announced caste census in India but the truth is that he is against caste… pic.twitter.com/Uc8pfjgDmX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 15, 2025

