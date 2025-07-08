Daulal Vaishnaw, the father of Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, passed away on Tuesday morning, July 8. Vaishnaw's Father took his last breath at 11:52 am at AIIMS Jodhpur in Rajasthan. He had been ill for the past few days and was recently admitted to AIIMS Hospital in Jodhpur after his condition deteriorated. "It is with deep sorrow that we inform that Shri Daulal Vaishnav Ji, father of Hon’ble Railway Minister, passed away today on 08th July 2025 at 11:52 AM at AIIMS Jodhpur. He was critically ill for the last few days and was undergoing treatment at AIIMS Jodhpur. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, he could not be saved. The AIIMS Jodhpur family prays for the peace of the departed soul and expresses deep condolences to the bereaved family," Jodhpur AIIMS said in a statement. Dau Lal Vaishnaw Dies: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s Father Passes Away in Jodhpur.

Ashwini Vaishnaw's Father Daulal Vaishnaw Dies

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's father dies in Jodhpur pic.twitter.com/fVdLkW3HZq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)