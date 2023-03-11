Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Chief Swati opened up about the sexual harassment she endured during her childhood. While sharing her ordeal, the activist said she was sexually abused by her father when she was a child. "He used to beat me up, I used to hide under the bed," Maliwal said. DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Molested and Dragged: NCW Seeks Report From Delhi Police Within Two Days.

Was Sexually Abused by Father, Says Swati Maliwal:

#WATCH | "I was sexually assaulted by my father when I was a child. He used to beat me up, I used to hide under the bed," DCW chief Swati Maliwal expresses her ordeal alleging her father sexually assaulted her during childhood pic.twitter.com/GsUqKDh2w8 — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2023

