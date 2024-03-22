Deepinder Goyal, the CEO of Zomato, has tied the knot with Mexican model Grecia Munoz. Goyal, who is the founder of the food delivery giant, and Munoz, who hails from Mexico, have recently returned from their honeymoon trip in February, according to reports. This is Goyal’s second marriage, and his new wife, Munoz, is a renowned model who won the Metropolitan Fashion Week in the United States in 2022, as stated in her Instagram bio. Goyal, 41, based in Gurgaon, co-founded Zomato, a restaurant aggregator and food delivery company, in 2008 after parting ways with the consulting firm Bain & Company. Zomato Pure Veg Fleet Row: Deepinder Goyal Announces to Drop Green Dress Code for Riders Delivering Vegetarian Food, Says All Delivery Executives Will Wear Red.

Deepinder Goyal Marries Grecia Munoz

