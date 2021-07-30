New Delhi, July 30: A fake international call centre racket was busted by the team of Cyber Cell of Delhi police in Hari Nagar area on Friday.TAs per the police, accused used to cheat US citizens by posing as US government officials. The police arrested 65 people and seized 58 computers, two laptops, 11 mobile phones, etc. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

