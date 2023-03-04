Scores of Aam Aadmi Party workers staged a protest in central Delhi on Saturday demanding the release of senior party leader Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested by the CBI in connection with the excise policy case. The protest erupted before Sisodia's appearance before the Rouse Avenue court, only a few metres from the party office on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg. The workers raised slogans like 'Manish Sisodia ko riha karo'. Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia To Be Produced at Rouse Avenue Court Today.

AAP Workers Protest:

Delhi | Aam Adami Party leaders & workers protest against the arrest of former Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia near its party office. pic.twitter.com/3BKr8Ltvzj — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2023

#WATCH | Aam Aadmi Party leaders & workers protest against the arrest of former Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia near its party office in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/pNNM6ed6Db — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2023

