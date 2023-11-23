On Thursday, November 23, the national capital's AQI returned to 'severe' category following four days of 'Very Poor' air quality, according to SAFAR. Central Pollution Control Board statistics showed that the AQI was above 400 in certain places of Delhi and over 370 in other localities. With an AQI of 372 on November 21, the city's air quality has been classified as 'Very Poor' for the past four days. Meanwhile, the early morning visibility also remained poor in Delhi NCR region. Delhi Air Pollution: No Respite From Pollution As Air Quality in National Capital Dips Into 'Severe' Category Today (Watch Videos).

Delhi Air Pollution

#WATCH | The Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi continues to be in 'Severe' category in some areas as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). (Visuals from India Gate, shot at 6:30 am) pic.twitter.com/KWya28WnmO — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2023

