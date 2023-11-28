The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) ordered the removal of the Graded Response Action plan in Delhi-NCR with immediate effect on Tuesday, November 28. The decision was made after improvements in air quality in the region were seen. The CAQM also ordered construction-demolition project sites to resume operations. "Forecast doesn't indicate average air quality of Delhi slipping into ‘severe’ category in coming days," CAQM. Delhi Air Pollution: Parts of National Capital Wake Up to ‘Severe’ Air Quality, AQI Crosses 400 Mark (Watch Video).

Delhi Air Pollution:

As AQI improves, the CAQM decides to revoke the Actions under stage Ill of the Graded Response Action plan in Delhi-NCR. pic.twitter.com/9OVOuvFpfB — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)