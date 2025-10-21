Dense smog has engulfed Delhi as air pollution levels surged following Diwali celebrations, with the AQI crossing the 400 mark in several areas. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on October 21, the AQI at India Gate stood at 342, falling under the "Severe" category, while areas near INA and AIIMS in RK Puram and Akshardham recorded 368 and 358, respectively, in the "Very Poor" range. Alarmingly, Shalimar Bagh and Jahangirpuri registered AQI levels of 407 and 408, indicating hazardous air quality. Videos shared by ANI show thick smog covering major parts of the city, prompting authorities to invoke GRAP-2 measures. Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP Stage-2 Curbs Imposed As Air Quality Plummets to ‘Very Poor’ in National Capital.

India Gate AQI Hits 342, Severe Pollution in Delhi

#WATCH | Visuals from the India Gate as GRAP-2 invoked in Delhi. The Air Quality Index (AQI) around the India Gate was recorded at 342, in the 'Severe' category, in Delhi this morning as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). pic.twitter.com/ZUwDCWpdT8 — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2025

RK Puram Records 368 AQI, Air Quality ‘Very Poor’

#WATCH | Visuals from near INA and AIIMS as GRAP-2 invoked in Delhi; shot at 7:05 AM The Air Quality Index (AQI) around the RK Puram was recorded at 368, in the 'Very Poor' category, in Delhi this morning as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). pic.twitter.com/HP3HkeNcDC — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2025

Akshardham Records AQI at 358,

#WATCH | Visuals from Akshardham temple as GRAP-2 invoked in Delhi. The Air Quality Index (AQI) around Akshardham was recorded at 358, in the 'Very Poor' category, in Delhi this morning as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). pic.twitter.com/6JxECL9uPe — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2025

Delhi’s AQI in ‘Severe’ Zone After Diwali Celebrations

New Delhi: Dense fog engulfs the national capital as AQI levels crossed the 400 mark following Diwali celebrations pic.twitter.com/IXeqGwHE8X — IANS (@ians_india) October 21, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI and IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

