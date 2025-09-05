A CISF officer’s quick thinking turned into a life-saving moment at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport when a passenger collapsed in the Pre-SHA area on September 1, 2025. The passenger, identified as Mohammad Mokhtar Alam, was preparing to board a flight to Gaya when he suddenly lost consciousness. Sub-Inspector Verendra Singh immediately rushed to his aid and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the spot. A video of the dramatic rescue has since gone viral, showing Singh’s swift action as he revived the passenger before medical professionals arrived. The CISF hailed Singh’s “exemplary alertness and presence of mind,” crediting his prompt CPR with stabilizing Alam until doctors could provide further treatment. After initial care at the airport, Alam was transferred to a hospital, where he is now reported to be in stable condition. Delhi: Man Saves Passenger's Life by Giving CPR at IGI Airport, Video Goes Viral.

CISF Officer’s Quick Thinking Saves Passenger’s Life

