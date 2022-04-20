In the latest development, Delhi police on Wednesday nabbed an arms supplier following a brief encounter in the area. According to the details provided by DCP Outer North, Brijender Yadav, the arms supplier was injured in the encounter. Yadav added that he has more than 60 cases registered against him.

Check Tweet:

Delhi | Arms supplier from Jahangirpuri nabbed after a brief encounter; injured in the police encounter. He has more than 60 previous cases. More details awaited: DCP Outer North Brijender Yadav — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

