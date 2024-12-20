In a significant development ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has named Mahendra Chaudhry as its candidate for the Mehrauli seat. This comes after Naresh Yadav, initially listed in the fourth list of candidates released on December 15, withdrew from the race. Yadav was among the 38 individuals included in the previous list, which featured key AAP leaders such as Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi CM Atishi. AAP's fifth candidate list was unveiled on December 20, confirming the change for the Mehrauli constituency. Arvind Kejriwal to Contest From New Delhi, Atishi From Kalkaji As AAP Releases Final List of 38 Candidates For Delhi Assembly Elections 2025; Check Full List.

AAP Picks Mahendra Chaudhry for Mehrauli Seat

Here is our fifth list for upcoming Delhi Elections ‼️ Congratulations to the candidate🎉 फिर लायेंगे केजरीवाल 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OHUdZQjQ27 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)