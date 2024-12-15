The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its fourth and final list of 38 candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections 2025. Party chief Arvind Kejriwal will contest from New Delhi, while CM Atishi will represent Kalkaji. Other prominent candidates include Saurabh Bharadwaj (Greater Kailash), Gopal Rai (Babarpur), Satyendra Kumar Jain (Shakur Basti), and Durgesh Pathak (Rajinder Nagar). Ramesh Pehalwan will contest from Kasturba Nagar, Raghuvinder Shokeen from Nangloi Jat, and Som Dutt from Sadar Bazar. With all candidates finalised, AAP is gearing up for a decisive electoral battle in Delhi. Ramesh Pahelwan, His Wife Kusumlata Ramesh Join AAP Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 (Watch Video).

AAP Finalises Candidates for Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

AAP releases the fourth and final list of 38 candidates for the Delhi Elections 2025. Party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal to contest from New Delhi, CM Atishi from Kalkaji, minister Saurabh Bharadwaj from Greater kailash, minister Gopal Rai from Babarpur, Satyendra… pic.twitter.com/xpLwjzINNo — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2024

