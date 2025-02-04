Delhi CM and AAP candidate from Kalkaji, Atishi, has alleged that BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s team intimidated slum dwellers in Kalkaji during the election silence period on February 3. Speaking at a press conference on February 4, she claimed that police shielded the offenders instead of taking action. "Yesterday we received information that some people from Ramesh Bidhuri's team were threatening slum dwellers. We have GPS-tagged photos showing Rohit Chaudhary present at night," she stated. Atishi further alleged that the police allowed Anuj Bidhuri, Ramesh Bidhuri’s nephew, to escape while detaining two local boys filming the violation. “To divert attention, police beat up the boys and kept them in custody from 1 am to 6 am without any FIR,” she claimed. Criticizing the Election Commission, she added, "I called the police and EC, but action is being taken against me only." She accused the BJP of "hooliganism" and urged CEC Rajiv Kumar to act. ‘Delhi Police, Election Commission Indulge in Hooliganism Against AAP, Ignore BJP’s Misconduct’, Alleges Arvind Kejriwal After Police Books Atishi for MCC Violation.

CM Atishi Claims Police Shielded BJP Leaders in Kalkaji

#WATCH | Delhi CM and AAP candidate from Kalkaji Assembly seat Atishi says, "Yesterday we received information that some people from Ramesh Bidhuri's team were threatening slum dwellers in Kalkaji. We have GPS-tagged photos which show that a person named Rohit Chaudhary was… pic.twitter.com/GZF6HvY0zU — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2025

