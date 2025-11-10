As many as eight people lost their lives after a car exploded near Gate 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi on Monday evening, according to Lok Nayak Hospital officials. 15 people were brought to the hospital, of whom three are seriously injured, while one remains in stable condition. The blast, which also caused three to four nearby vehicles to catch fire, prompted a high alert and the deployment of seven fire tenders along with a team from the Delhi Police Special Cell. Authorities evacuated commuters from the area and diverted traffic as a precaution. Videos from the scene show thick smoke and flames, highlighting the scale of the incident. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the explosion. Delhi Blast: High Alert Sounded As Car Explodes Near Gate No 1 of Red Fort Metro Station, Fire Tenders and Police Rush to Site (See Pics and Video).

Blast near Gate 1 of Red Fort Metro station | Fifteen people have been brought to Lok Nayak Hospital. Eight of them died before reaching the hospital. Three are seriously injured. One is in stable condition: Medical Superintendent, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital to… pic.twitter.com/EXQfiqxfNR — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025

#BREAKING: Blast in a car reported near Red Fort in New Delhi. Several cars caught in the blast, many people reportedly injured. Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Brigade and Delhi Police Special Cell on the spot. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/qFl63hX0fU — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 10, 2025

#WATCH | A call was received regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, after which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage. A total of 7 fire tenders have reached the spot. A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell has… pic.twitter.com/F7jbepnb4F — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025

