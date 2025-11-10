As many as eight people lost their lives after a car exploded near Gate 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi on Monday evening, according to Lok Nayak Hospital officials. 15 people were brought to the hospital, of whom three are seriously injured, while one remains in stable condition. The blast, which also caused three to four nearby vehicles to catch fire, prompted a high alert and the deployment of seven fire tenders along with a team from the Delhi Police Special Cell. Authorities evacuated commuters from the area and diverted traffic as a precaution. Videos from the scene show thick smoke and flames, highlighting the scale of the incident. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the explosion. Delhi Blast: High Alert Sounded As Car Explodes Near Gate No 1 of Red Fort Metro Station, Fire Tenders and Police Rush to Site (See Pics and Video).

8 Dead After Car Explosion Near Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi

Car Explodes Near Red Fort Metro Station

Explosion in Parked Car Sparks Fire in Delhi

Delhi Car Explosion Near Red Fort Metro Station

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:4

TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)