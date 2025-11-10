A high alert was sounded in Delhi after a car exploded near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening, November 10, prompting a massive response from authorities. Delhi Fire Department confirmed that three to four nearby vehicles caught fire and sustained damage following the blast. A total of seven fire tenders and a team from the Delhi Police Special Cell rushed to the site to control the situation. Officials are investigating the cause of the explosion, and further details are awaited. Pictures from the scene show flames rising from the affected vehicles, while another video shows the aftermath of the blast. Delhi Blast: 5 Injured, Fire Engines Rushed To Spot After AC Compressor Explodes at Food Outlet in Yamuna Vihar, Probe On.

Car Explodes Near Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi

#WATCH | A call was received regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, after which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage. A total of 7 fire tenders have reached the spot. A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell has… pic.twitter.com/F7jbepnb4F — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025

High Alert in Delhi After Car Explosion at Red Fort Metro Station

STORY | Delhi: Blast in parked car near Red Fort A blast occurred in a car near Red Fort here on Monday evening, prompting authorities to rush five fire tenders to the spot, an official said. More details are awaited. READ: https://t.co/NXvRpWlaLV (Image Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/WEKZ06d91O — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 10, 2025

