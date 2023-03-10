K Kavitha, BRS MLC on Friday ended her one-day hunger strike to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill in the current Budget session of Parliament. BRS leader K Kavitha observed the hunger strike in order to seek passage for the long-pending Women's Reservation Bill in the second part of the Budget session of Parliament which will begin on March 13. CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury, who inaugurated the six-hour strike programme at Jantar Mantar, also demanded that the Modi government should bring the bill in the present session of the Parliament. Opposition Today Oppressed, Harassed by BJP: Telangana Leader K Kavitha.

BRS Leader K Kavitha Ends Her One-Day Hunger Strike

Delhi | BRS MLC K Kavitha ends her one-day hunger strike to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill in the current Budget session of Parliament. pic.twitter.com/pHXVp7LaI0 — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2023

