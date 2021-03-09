Delhi Budget 2021: Manish Sisodia Announces Free COVID-19 Vaccine for All, Allocates Rs 50 Crore for Vaccination

#COVID19 vaccines will be available free of cost for people of Delhi in government hospitals in the UT, we have allotted Rs 50 crores budget for the same. Soon, per day vaccination will be increased to 60,000 from 45,000: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Assembly pic.twitter.com/6V2GlFYpUT — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2021

