A Delhi Court on Sunday dismissed the bail plea of Sulli Deals app creator, Aumkareshwar Thakur. 'Sulli Deals’ and the recently created 'Bulli Bai' applications allegedly uploaded photos of Muslim women without their consent and inappropriate remarks were passed against them. Both the apps used the hosting platform 'GitHub' to auction the stolen photos.

See Tweet:

Delhi Court dismisses bail plea of 'Sulli Deals' app creator, Aumkareshwar Thakur — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2022

