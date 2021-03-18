Delhi Custom Seizes 21 Lakh Pieces of Peacock Tail Feathers Allegedly Being Smuggled to China:

Imagine this. Delhi customs seized these 21,00,000 peacock feathers. Were being smuggled to China. Their export is prohibited. @Delhicustoms pic.twitter.com/xF5ACaBXVV — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 18, 2021

ICD TKD Export Commissionerate intercepted a container and seized 21 Lakh pieces of Peacock Tail Feathers weighing approx 2565 kilograms. The goods are prohibited for export u/s 113(d) of Customs Act, 1962 read with Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.#IndianCustomsAtWork pic.twitter.com/pi0qJ1XKEh — Delhi Customs (@Delhicustoms) March 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)