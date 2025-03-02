A tragic cylinder blast in Delhi’s Motia Khan area on Sunday led to a fire, resulting in one death and injuries to two fire personnel. Emergency services responded swiftly, deploying four fire tenders to control the blaze. The injured firefighters were rushed for medical treatment. Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion. The incident highlights the dangers of gas cylinder mishandling, emphasising the need for strict safety measures in residential areas. Delhi Cylinder Blast: 1 Dead As Deadly LPG Cylinder Explosion Blows Away House in Krishna Vihar (See Pics).

Cylinder Blast in Delhi

Delhi | One person died and 2 fire personnel were injured after a fire broke out in Motia Khan area due to a cylinder blast. Total four fire tenders were rushed to the site. (Source: Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/ufiVdO6Jpt — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2025

