A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus caught fire in Rohini on Monday afternoon. The bus, which plies on route number 114, caught fire near Ladpur bus stand. The fire was extinguished at 4.20pm, according to reports. No injuries were reported in the incident. Video of the bus engulfed in flame has surfaced on social media. Lucknow Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at E-rickshaw Godown Near Badshahnagar Metro Station, Fire Tenders Reach Spot (See Pics).

DTC Bus Catches Fire in Rohini:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)