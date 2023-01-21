A major fire has broken out at a hotel in Delhi's Connaught Place on Monday morning. News agency ANI reported that six fire tenders are present at the spot and the operation to douse the fire is underway. More details are awaited. Kerala Gas Explosion: Cylinder Explodes in Pathanamthitta After Fire Breaks Out at a Shop, Three Injured (Watch Video).

Delhi Fire:

Delhi | Fire breaks out in a hotel in Connaught Place. Six fire tenders are present at the spot. Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2023

Blaze Engulfs Hotel in Connaught Place:

#WATCH | Fire broke out in a hotel in Connaught Place in Delhi this morning. Six fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/DPECAlGNXN — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2023

