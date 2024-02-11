A major fire erupted at a shoe factory in Delhi's Alipur area on Sunday, February 11, prompting the dispatch of several fire tenders to the scene. Video footage shared by the news agency ANI shows the intensity of the fire as thick plumes of smoke billow from the factory premises. Details regarding the extent of damage and any casualties are currently awaited as firefighters work to control the situation. Delhi Fire: Three Die After Massive Blaze Erupts in a House in Pitampura Area (Watch Video).

Shoe Factory Fire

#WATCH | Fire breaks out in a shoe factory in Alipur area in Delhi. Several fire tenders have reached the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/UwcUKyGZ7s — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

