On the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, devotees were seen offering namaz at Delhi's Jama Masjid. Dr Ali Chegeni, Iranian Ambassador to India also offered namaz at the Jama Masjid. Speaking about the same, he said, "It was a chance for me to pray with my brothers here. I advise everyone to come here at least once to experience the Eid celebrations, even Friday namaz prayers are beautiful."

Check tweet:

Delhi | It was a chance for me to pray with my brothers here. I advise everyone to come here at least once to experience the Eid celebrations, even Friday namaz prayers are beautiful: Dr Ali Chegeni, Iranian Ambassador to India on Eid Al-Adha after offering prayers at Jama Masjid pic.twitter.com/52n8dZzYth — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)