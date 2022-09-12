The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Monday took to social media and informed citizens about a security update on the metro lines. In its post, the DMRC said that entry to MG Road Metro Station is temporarily closed while the exit is permitted at this station. "All other stations are open. Normal services on all other lines," the DMRC said in its tweet.

Check Tweet:

Security Update Entry to MG Road Metro Station is temporarily closed. Exit is permitted at this station. All other stations are open. Normal services on all other lines. https://t.co/FMrm1Gh2KE — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) September 12, 2022

