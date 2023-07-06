New plaques were unveiled today after the renaming of Aurangzeb Lane as Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Lane. The NDMC approved the renaming of the road in a meeting of its members last Wednesday. The NDMC had, in August 2015, changed the name of Aurangzeb Road to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road. The Aurangzeb Lane connects the Abdul Kalam Road with Prithvi Raj Road.

Aurangzeb Lane Renamed APJ Abdul Kalam Lane

#WATCH | Delhi | New plaques being unveiled after the renaming of Aurangzeb Lane as Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Lane. pic.twitter.com/nQ7FyQ4EAQ — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023

