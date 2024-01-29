Iconic buildings in Delhi were illuminated today, January 29, as the Beating Retreat Ceremony concluded at Vijay Chowk in the national capital. Pictures shared by news agency ANI show the North and South blocks, Old and New Parliament buildings and the Rashtrapati Bhavan being illuminated in the colours of the Tiranga in Delhi. Meanwhile, the Beating Retreat Ceremony at Vijay Chowk in Delhi concluded with the lowering of the national flag. Beating Retreat 2024: Vijay Chowk Reverberates to Indian Tunes During Ceremony To Mark End of Republic Day Celebrations (Watch Videos).

Colours of the Tiranga Glow Bright

Colours of the Tiranga glow bright on the North and South blocks, Old and New Parliament buildings and the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/0lsPODzkZ5 — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024

Beating Retreat Ceremony in Delhi Concludes

#WATCH | The Beating Retreat Ceremony at Vijay Chowk in Delhi concludes with the lowering of the national flag. pic.twitter.com/wvT6Y0GvWP — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024

