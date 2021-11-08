PV Sindhu, who made India proud by winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 earlier this year, was awarded the Padma Bhushan on Monday, November 8. The award was presented to her by president Ram Nath Kovind.

Delhi: Olympian badminton player PV Sindhu awarded the Padma Bhushan pic.twitter.com/TqUldnQgr3 — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

