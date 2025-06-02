One of Delhi Police Special Cell's own Head Constables, Khurshid, was arrested in a startling incident on suspicion of theft. Police officials claim that Khurshid was previously assigned to the Special Cell and was apprehended pilfering money and valuables from the maalkhana (storage facility) within the cell. Khurshid is accused of escaping with approximately INR 51 lakh in cash and a substantial quantity of jewellery on Friday night. Soon after the theft was discovered, CCTV footage was used to help identify him. After that, a Special Cell team located him and took him into custody on Saturday. According to Delhi Police, Khurshid had just been moved from the Special Cell, which also confirmed the arrest. Sudden Death in Delhi: Police Head Constable Dies of Heart Attack While Dancing at Senior’s Farewell Party.

