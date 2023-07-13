Several areas of Delhi reported waterlogging on Thursday as the Yamuna River continued to overflow following incessant rainfall in the national capital. Amid all of this, a video of a police van being stuck in flood water near the Kashmere Gate area in Delhi is going viral on social media. The 33-second video clip shows a Delhi police van being stranded in the middle of a waterlogged street as the national capital fears a flood-like situation due to the rising water levels in the Yamuna River. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced the closure of schools in areas inundated with floodwater. Delhi Flood Videos: Ring Road, GT Karnal Road and Several Low-Lying Areas Flooded as River Yamuna Overflows Following Incessant Rainfall, Vehicular Traffic Affected.

Police Van Stuck in Flood-Water

#WATCH | A Police van stuck in flood-water near Kashmere Gate area in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/fqtDCNFcTQ — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)