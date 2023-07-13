Several areas in Delhi have been flooded as the water level in the Yamuna River continues to rise. Today at 7 am, the water level of River Yamuna was recorded at 208.46 metres. The Yamuna River crossed the highest flood record of 207.49 metres yesterday at 1 pm. Nigam Bodh Ghat, Civil Lines area, Ring Road near ITO, GT Karnal road, Old Yamuna bridge, and Kashmiri gate were among the few places which were flooded due to the overflowing of the Yamuna River. Several areas of the national capital are reeling under flood and waterlogging as the water level of river Yamuna continues to rise following heavy rainfall in the city and the release of water from Hathnikund Barrage. Flooding and waterlogging have also led to slow movement of traffic in the national capital. Meanwhile, the Central Water Commission said that Yamuna River surges to record 208.48 metres at 8 am and is likely to rise to 208.75 metres by 4 pm. Delhi Flooded Video: People Wade Through Waterlogged Streets As Low-Lying Areas Near Kashmiri Gate Flooded Yamuna Water Level Breaches 45-Year Record of 207.49 Metres.

Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi Gets Flooded

#WATCH | The area near Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi gets flooded as river Yamuna overflows and floods low-lying nearby areas. pic.twitter.com/8briPb9rzq — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

Civil Lines Area of Delhi Flooded

#WATCH | Civil Lines area of Delhi flooded, latest visuals from the area. Several areas of the city are reeling under flood and water-logging as the water level of river Yamuna continues to rise following heavy rainfall and the release of water from Hathnikund Barrage. pic.twitter.com/Tze2no1gZd — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

Situation at Ring Road Near ITO

#WATCH | Delhi | Water level of river Yamuna continues to rise; Ring Road near ITO flooded. pic.twitter.com/38YOHa1Be3 — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

Traffic Affected After GT Karnal Road

#WATCH | Traffic affected after GT Karnal road in Delhi gets flooded after rise in water level of Yamuna River pic.twitter.com/hoaKTR2ZCr — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

Visuals from Old Yamuna Bridge

#WATCH | Delhi: Rise in water level of river Yamuna after incessant rainfall & release of water from Hathnikund barrage (Visuals from Old Yamuna bridge - 'Loha Pul') pic.twitter.com/cJTbe3uTmD — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

Low-Lying Areas Near Kashmiri Gate Flooded

#WATCH | Delhi: Low-lying areas near Kashmiri gate flooded due to the rise in the water level of river Yamuna. pic.twitter.com/wgSNhB669c — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

