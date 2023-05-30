As heavy rains and thunderstorms lashed several parts of Delhi and NCR, ten flights were diverted out of the national capital. Out of the 10 flights, nine flights were diverted to Jaipur while one flight was diverted to Lucknow between 6.25 pm to 8 pm. The development comes after severe thunderstorms reaching speeds up to 80 kilometres per hour and rain hit Delhi on Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, the IMD has said that another western disturbance is likely to bring storms and rain to the northern plains, including Delhi, over the next few days. Delhi Rains Today: Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorm Lashes Several Parts of National Capital, Delhiites Share Pics and Videos.

Ten Flights Diverted Out of Delhi

Delhi | Due to a sudden change in weather in Delhi, ten flights were diverted out of which nine flights were diverted to Jaipur while one flight was diverted to Lucknow between 6.25pm-8pm. — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023

