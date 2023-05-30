Delhi-NCR witnessed a sudden change in weather on May 30 evening after heavy rainfall and thunderstorm lashed several parts of the national capital. As per reports, rain lashed several parts of the national capital thereby bringing the rising temperature down in Delhi. Surprised citizens took to social media to share pictures and videos of the downpour in the national capital as #DelhiRains started to trend on Twitter. Don't believe us, have a look. Delhi Rains Today Photos and Videos: Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorm Lash Delhi-NCR, IMD Predicts More Downpour and Gusty Winds.

#WATCH | Rain lashes parts of the national capital Delhi. (Visuals from Jantar Mantar) pic.twitter.com/P2unYJJpZW — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023

Never seen this kind of Rain in May #DelhiRains #Monsoon like rain Daily pic.twitter.com/COkRwP9Uie — Achin Kapoor (@im_kapoor) May 30, 2023

