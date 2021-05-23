Delhi on Sunday reported 1,649 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, the lowest since March 30. According to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, the national capital recorded 5,158 recoveries and 189 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Delhi reported 1,649 new cases, 189 deaths and 5,158 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Positivity rate at 2.42% pic.twitter.com/XFbwV9HUZH — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2021

