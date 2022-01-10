Delhi on Monday reported 19,166 fresh COVID-19 cases. With the new numbers, the active caseload in the national capital reaches 65,806. Delhi also reported 14,076 recoveries and 17 deaths due to Coronavirus on Monday. Reportedly, Delhi's daily positivity rate stands at 25%.

