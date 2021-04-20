Delhi reported 28,395 New COVID-19 Cases and 277 deaths in past 24 hours. The national capital's covid-19 tally reached 9,05,541 on Tuesday. The total death toll has mounted to 12,638 on April 20.

Delhi records 28,395 new #COVID19, 19,430 discharges and 277 deaths. Total cases: 9,05,541 Total discharges: 8,07,328 Active cases: 85,575 Death toll: 12,638 pic.twitter.com/ijLx9QFBzK — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2021

